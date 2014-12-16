Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
LONDON Dec 16 Rory McIlroy has been named the European Tour's Golfer of the Year for the second time in three seasons, capping an outstanding 2014 for the world number one.
The 25-year-old Northern Irishman landed the British Open title in July and the U.S. PGA Championship crown in August -- the third and fourth majors of his career -- before winning three points as Europe retained the Ryder Cup in September.
"To be named the European Tour's Golfer of the Year for a second time is a huge honour and one I am extremely proud of," said McIlroy who also won this season's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio.
"If I had won any one of those four titles it would have been a good year but to win all four...and to be part of another fantastic European victory in the Ryder Cup means it is a great one," he added in a news release. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci