By Bernie McGuire
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 29 Rory McIlroy believes
local knowledge will be a help at the Hong Kong Open, an event
he needs to win on Sunday to stop Luke Donald becoming the first
man to win the orders of merit on both sides of the Atlantic.
This week's tournament is the final full-field competition
of the European Tour campaign ahead of the lucrative
season-ending Dubai World Championship that begins on Dec. 8.
"I am not going into this week with any unrealistic
expectations but if I win I give myself at least a little bit of
a better chance in Dubai," world number two McIlroy told Reuters
in an interview on Tuesday.
"In my favour is that I have played well in the past in the
Hong Kong Open, finishing runner-up in 2008 and 2009, so I know
what is required around the golf course."
World number one Donald clinched the U.S. PGA Tour's order
of merit last month and is also top of the money-list on the
European circuit, holding a lead of more than one million euros
over second-placed German Martin Kaymer.
Neither Briton Donald nor Kaymer are playing in Hong Kong.
McIlroy is third in the money-list, 1.13 million euros behind
the leader.
The first prize this week is 341,723 euros while the winner
of the Dubai World Championship will pick up a cheque for more
than 930,000 euros.
"More so than looking to stop Luke winning the money-list, I
am more concerned about getting another win this year," said
McIlroy as he joined the likes of Padraig Harrington, Yang
Yong-eun and Ian Poulter on a photo shoot at the harbour.
U.S. OPEN WIN
"I won the Shanghai Masters a few weeks ago but that didn't
count on any of the tours so I would really love to end the
season on a high with another victory to go with my 2011 U.S.
Open success," added the 22-year-old Northern Irishman.
"In many ways another win is more important to me than
trying to stop what Luke looks likely to achieve."
McIlroy was fulsome in his praise of Ryder Cup team mate
Donald.
"Take nothing away from Luke, he's had a phenomenal year and
to win the money-list on both sides of the Atlantic would be a
fantastic achievement," he said.
"For many years no one thought it was possible but then
Luke's shown it can be done and all credit to him if he achieves
that goal."
McIlroy returns to individual competition this week still
smarting after he and team mate Graeme McDowell spurned a
winning opportunity for Ireland at last week's World Cup in
China.
"G-Mac and myself were very disappointed on Sunday night and
shooting level-par was not what we expected," said McIlroy,
referring to the pair's closing 72 after they had gone into the
final round with a two-shot lead.
"We just didn't get anything going and every time we managed
to get a bit of momentum we gave it back again. Hopefully I can
make amends this week by winning my first Hong Kong Open title."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)