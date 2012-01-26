ABU DHABI Jan 26 Rory McIlroy shrugged
off a misfiring driver to outscore playing partners Tiger Woods
and Luke Donald in the Abu Dhabi Championship first round on
Thursday.
World number three McIlroy may have had his problems on the
tee but on the green he was in a hungry mood, devouring most of
the birdie chances that came his way to join Swede Robert
Karlsson in the early lead on five-under-par 67.
The 22-year-old Briton began his round at the 10th and
quickly left world number one Donald (71) and 14-times major
winner Woods (70) trailing in his wake by grabbing a hat-trick
of birdies from the 11th.
McIlroy's charge slowed when he bogeyed the 14th and 17th
but four birdies in the closing 10 holes put the smile back on
his fresh-faced features.
"I didn't feel like I drove the ball particularly well," the
U.S. Open champion told Sky Sports. "I didn't hit it in the
fairway enough.
"The club is coming down to the ball differently to the way
it normally does for me so I'm just finding it difficult to
trust myself to release the driver.
"That's something I'm going to have to work on this
afternoon on the practice range. I'm going to need to hit the
ball in the fairway a lot more tomorrow and over the next three
days."
McIlroy has finished fifth, third and third here in his last
three visits and is hoping to break Martin Kaymer's winning
sequence, the German having lifted the prized Falcon Trophy in
2008, 2010 and 2011.
"I feel like this course suits me really well," said the
Northern Irishman. "There's just one problem - it suits Martin
Kaymer even better."
Woods, making his Abu Dhabi debut and like his playing
partners competing in his first tournament of the season, was in
ominously good form from tee to green.
HARD TIME
The former world number one struck the ball supremely well,
reeling off 16 pars and two birdies, the only thing missing a
bit of luck with the putter.
"I controlled my ball all day and just had a hard time
getting a feel for these greens," said the 25th-ranked Woods.
"I didn't quite read them and my speeds went off because I
just didn't have it right."
Woods returned an early birdie at the 11th and should have
claimed another at the par-five 18th but three-putted after
missing from three feet.
The 36-year-old American almost had a hole-in-one after a
majestic tee shot at the short fourth where he notched his
second birdie.
However, Woods erupted in angry frustration on the eighth,
smashing his club into the turf in fury after fluffing an
easy-looking pitch to the green.
"You have to drive the ball well here," he said. "Rory
didn't drive it that well today but he sure chipped and putted
well.
"The rough is long. Sometimes you can still get the ball to
the green but other times you have to just wedge it out - it's a
pretty good test."
Woods, beset by injuries and personal problems in recent
years, is anticipating a full playing schedule in 2012 for the
first time in several seasons.
"I'm expecting to have a nice full year," he explained.
"I've not had one of those in quite a while.
"I've probably not had a healthy year for close to a decade
so I'm looking forward to it."
Donald, who last month completed a unique double by winning
the money lists on both sides of the Atlantic, said he
thoroughly enjoyed playing alongside Woods and McIlroy.
"It was fun to be a part of that threesome because Tiger and
Rory are big names in the world of sport and golf," said the
34-year-old Englishman.
"We all played pretty well today and Rory took advantage of
a few more opportunities. Tiger and I didn't make too many putts
but it was a solid day for all three of us."
(Writing by Tony Jimenez in London; Editing by Alastair Himmer;
To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)