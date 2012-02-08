DUBAI Feb 8 World number two Rory McIlroy
said a more mature approach to his game can help him add to his
trophy haul when he makes his seventh straight appearance at the
Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday.
McIlroy, 22, first appeared at the Dubai tournament as a
precocious 16-year-old in 2006 and won the event in 2009 for his
first European Tour win.
The Briton then bounced back from an agonising near-miss at
last year's U.S. Masters to romp to a record eight-shot triumph
at the U.S. Open.
"I feel like I've definitely matured a lot this past year as
a golfer and probably just as a person as well," Northern
Irishman McIlory told reporters on Wednesday at the Majlis
course in Dubai.
"I feel like I can play more controlled golf when I need to.
When you're not playing as well, you need to know your
limitations, reel it back in a little bit and play the
percentages a bit more."
This approach worked for McIlroy at January's Abu Dhabi
Championship where only a two-stroke penalty denied him victory.
"I don't feel like the golf that I played in Abu Dhabi
deserved to win," said McIlory.
"I scored very well and was able to get myself into
contention, which was great."
McIlroy was paired with 14-times major winner Tiger Woods in
three out of four rounds in Abu Dhabi and he was full of praise
for the former world number one.
"I'd spent a little bit of time with him before that, but
not as much as I did then," said McIlroy.
"It was nice to play with him, and I felt pretty relaxed out
there in his company, and we chatted the whole way around."
Woods has sunk to 18th in the world rankings and has not won
a major since the 2008 U.S. Open, suffering a collapse in form
in the wake of revelations about his private life.
But he looked close to hitting top form after taking a share
for third in Abu Dhabi and plays in this week's Pebble Beach
National Pro-Am in California.
"Pebble at this time of the year can be a bit of a lottery,
with the weather and you've got the three courses, so you don't
really know what to expect," said McIlroy.
"But he's got a great record at Pebble. What I've seen of
him in Abu Dhabi, it looks like he's well on his way to
returning to some great form."
(Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Justin Palmer)