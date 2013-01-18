ABU DHABI Jan 18 World number one Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Friday and second-ranked Tiger Woods looks almost certain to suffer the same fate after a bizarre rules infringement.

McIlroy carded a 75 for a six-over total of 150 while Woods was given a belated two-shot penalty for an incident at the fifth hole and seems sure to miss out as well after having to sign for a 75, rather than a 73, for a tally of 147.

American Woods now faces an anxious wait before the two-over-par projected cut of 146 is confirmed. (Editing by Justin Palmer)