Golf-Herman grabs Valspar lead, Stenson two shots back
March 9 Henrik Stenson wielded a hot putter to card a flawless seven-under-par 64 in the opening round at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Thursday.
ABU DHABI Jan 18 World number one Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Friday and second-ranked Tiger Woods looks almost certain to suffer the same fate after a bizarre rules infringement.
McIlroy carded a 75 for a six-over total of 150 while Woods was given a belated two-shot penalty for an incident at the fifth hole and seems sure to miss out as well after having to sign for a 75, rather than a 73, for a tally of 147.
American Woods now faces an anxious wait before the two-over-par projected cut of 146 is confirmed. (Editing by Justin Palmer)
March 9 Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.
March 9 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the European Tour Indian Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in New Delhi holes played rounds -5 David Horsey (Britain) 15 -4 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 18 68 -3 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 18 69 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 16 Gregory Havret (France) 12