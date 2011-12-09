DUBAI Dec 9 Virus-stricken Rory McIlroy, who dropped down the leaderboard at the Dubai World Championship with bogeys at the 17th and 18th holes on Friday, says he cannot wait for the season to end.

"To be honest I'm ready for the season to be done," the 22-year-old Briton told reporters after a 71 left him five strokes adrift of tournament leader Alvaro Quiros of Spain (64) after the second round of the European Tour's season-ending event.

"I am looking forward to putting the clubs away...and taking a break."

Earlier on Friday, a member of his management team told Reuters that McIlroy was "exhausted" and "run down" and said the player was doubtful for next week's Asian Tour event in Thailand.

McIlroy has had a punishing recent playing schedule in Asia and says he is still unsure of the precise nature of his virus, even though he has been under the weather for a couple of weeks.

"It could be Dengue fever, which is obviously carried by mosquitoes," he said after finishing with a seven-under aggregate of 137.

"It could have been food poisoning. It could have been a number of different things...it could have been bacterial.

"I've just got lasting effects and my body is trying to fight it to get back to 100 percent."

McIlroy, who shrugged off his illness to lift the Hong Kong Open title on Sunday, is locked in a head-to-head tussle with world number one Luke Donald for the right to end the season as top dog in Europe.

The Northern Irishman, who is second in the European money-list, needs to win this week to have any chance of displacing Donald at the top.

Englishman Donald, who has already clinched the U.S. PGA Tour money-list crown, must finish no worse than equal ninth with one other competitor to become the first player to win the orders of merit on both sides of the Atlantic.

Donald shot a four-under 68 on Friday to finish on 140, three behind McIlroy.

"That was obviously not the way I wanted to finish," said world number two McIlroy. "I've got a bit of an uphill battle on my hands now to win the tournament but it's still very possible.

"I'm only five shots back with 36 holes to go -- you could make that up in nine holes -- and I've just got to stay very patient and bide my time.

"It was pretty tricky with the wind out there today. Something in the 60s would have been a very good score but the last couple of holes ruined that for me."