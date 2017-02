Nov 26 World number one Rory McIlroy's 2012 results: Summary: 24 tournaments, five wins, 15 top-10s (including wins), five missed cuts. Date Tournament Position Jan. 26-29 Abu Dhabi Championship 2nd Feb. 9-12 Dubai Desert Classic 5T Feb. 22-26 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, Arizona 2nd March. 1-4 Honda Classic, Florida Winner March 8-11 WGC-Cadillac Championship, Florida 3rd April 5-8 U.S. Masters, Augusta, Georgia 40T May 3-6 Wells Fargo Championship, North Carolina 2nd May 10-13 Players Championship, Florida Missed cut May 24-27 PGA Championship, Wentworth Missed cut May 31-June 3 Memorial Tournament, Ohio Missed cut June 7-10 St. Jude Championship, Tennessee 7T June 14-17 U.S. Open, San Francisco Missed cut June 28-July 1 Irish Open, Portrush 10T July 19-22 British Open, Lytham, England 60T Aug. 2-5 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Ohio 5T Aug. 9-12 U.S. PGA Championship, South Carolina Winner Aug. 23-26 Barclays Classic, New York 24T Aug. 31-Sept 3 Deutsche Bank Championship, Massachusetts Winner Sept. 6-9 BMW Championship, Indiana Winner Sept. 20-23 Tour Championship, Atlanta, Georgia 10T Oct. 25-28 BMW Masters, Shanghai 2nd Nov. 8-11 Singapore Open, Sentosa 3rd Nov. 15-18 Hong Kong Open, Missed cut Nov. 22-25 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai Winner (Compiled by Tom Pilcher and Tony Jimenez; Editing by Alastair Himmer)