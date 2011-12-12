Golf-I will never feel great again, says Woods
Feb 8 Former world number one Tiger Woods has accepted that he will "never feel great" again after suffering a number of back and knee injuries in recent years.
Dec 12 Leading money winners on the 2011 European Tour Race to Dubai. (British unless stated):
1. Luke Donald 5,323,400 euros
2. Rory McIlroy 4,002,168
3. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3,489,033
4. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 2,929,829
5. Lee Westwood 2,439,601
6. Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 2,259,242
7. Anders Hansen (Denmark) 2,074,366
8. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1,962,723
9. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 1,814,115 10. Simon Dyson 1,694,779 11. Darren Clarke 1,590,415 12. Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 1,570,454 13. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1,500,590 14. Alexander Noren (Sweden) 1,427,643 15. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1,409,126 16. Graeme McDowell 1,230,461 17. Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 1,183,040 18. Paul Lawrie 1,142,013 19. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 1,114,060 20. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1,091,504
* Ko says South African has already deconstructed her swing (Adds details, quotes)
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.