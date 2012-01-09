Jan 9 Leading money winners on the 2012
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday (British unless stated):
1. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 158,500 euros
2. Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 115,000
3. Retief Goosen (South Africa) 69,200
4. Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 49,100
5. Alastair Forsyth 41,300
6. Richard Sterne (South Africa) 35,400
7. Danny Willett 29,500
8. Craig Lee 23,100
9. Matthew Baldwin 17,475
9= Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 17,475
9= Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 17,475
9= Peter Karmis (South Africa) 17,475
13. Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 13,950
13= Branden Grace (South Africa) 13,950
