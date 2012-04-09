April 9 Leading money winners on the 2012
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 1,348,517 euros
2. Justin Rose (England) 1,257,331
3. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 979,005
4. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 952,033
5. Lee Westwood (England) 928,787
6. Branden Grace (South Africa) 644,114
7. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 605,580
8. Robert Rock (England) 560,741
9. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 476,632
10. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 405,530
11. Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 386,388
12. Retief Goosen (South Africa) 345,137
13. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 343,206
14. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 340,465
15. Matteo Manassero (Italy) 336,194
16. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 317,130
17. Michael Hoey (Northern Ireland) 316,798
18. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 311,550
19. Marcel Siem (Germany) 311,393
20. Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 288,021
