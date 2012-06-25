June 25 Leading money winners on the 2012
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Justin Rose (England) 1,765,132 euros
2. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 1,350,126
3. Lee Westwood (England) 1,343,732
4. Branden Grace (South Africa) 1,297,479
5. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1,295,314
6. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 1,238,396
7. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1,205,708
8. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1,185,558
9. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1,098,374
10. Luke Donald (England) 1,023,278
11. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 878,698
12. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 768,306
13. Robert Rock (England) 684,641
14. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 666,967
15. Marcus Fraser (Australia) 610,190
16. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 582,221
17. Retief Goosen (South Africa) 567,732
18. Danny Willett (England) 567,293
19. Marcel Siem (Germany) 558,220
20. Ernie Els (South Africa) 526,655
(Edited by Tom Pilcher)