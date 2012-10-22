Oct 22 Leading money winners on the 2012
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2,813,962 euros
2. Justin Rose (England) 2,376,628
3. Branden Grace (South Africa) 2,028,216
4. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 1,778,944
5. Ernie Els (South Africa) 1,756,971
6. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1,745,608
7. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1,706,167
8. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 1,700,132
9. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1,696,610
10. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1,591,204
11. Luke Donald (England) 1,447,144
12. Lee Westwood (England) 1,417,370
13. Marcel Siem (Germany) 1,238,879
14. Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 1,111,180
15. David Lynn (England) 1,101,796
16. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 1,084,498
17. Ian Poulter (England) 1,080,683
18. Danny Willett (England) 928,335
19. Richie Ramsay (Scotland) 919,594
20. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 911,322
(Editing by Caroline Helly; caroline.helly@thomsonreuters.com;
+44 20 7542 2603; Reuters Messaging:
caroline.helly.reuters.com@reuters.net)