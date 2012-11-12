UPDATE 1-Golf-Johnson, chasing top ranking, two off Riviera lead
* Heavy rain, high winds threaten Friday's play (Updates after play halted for the day)
Nov 12 Leading money winners on the 2012 European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday: 1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 3,696,597 euros 2. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 2,642,524 3. Justin Rose (England) 2,566,323 4. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 2,546,870 5. Ian Poulter (England) 2,270,851 6. Branden Grace (South Africa) 2,081,961 7. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 2,031,047 8. Luke Donald (England) 1,838,492 9. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1,822,425 10. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 1,775,692 11. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1,698,254 12. Lee Westwood (England) 1,642,087 13. Matteo Manassero (Italy) 1,493,688 14. Marcel Siem (Germany) 1,333,852 15. Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 1,240,535 16. David Lynn (England) 1,186,138 17. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 1,170,866 18. Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 1,024,698 19. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 1,015,652 20. Alexander Noren (Sweden) 1,003,323 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the U.S. PGA Tour Genesis Open at the par-71 course on Thursday in Pacific Palisades, California holes played rounds -7 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 18 64 -5 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 18 66 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 18 66 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 18 66 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.)
MELBOURNE, Feb 17 Professional golf has long consisted of 72-hole tournaments played over four days - something that will have to change if the game wants to reach a new generation of fans, the head of the European Tour said.