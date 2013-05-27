May 27 Leading money winners on the 2013
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Matteo Manassero (Italy) 1,056,491 euroes
2. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1,029,186
3. Brett Rumford (Australia) 875,270
4. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 829,396
5. Richard Sterne (South Africa) 717,094
6. Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 684,405
7. Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 682,900
8. Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 662,628
9. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 635,994
10. Branden Grace (South Africa) 632,966
11. Scott Jamieson (Scotland) 630,427
12. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 590,807
13. Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 579,820
14. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 554,466
15. Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 536,486
16. Marc Warren (Scotland) 538,109
17. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 537,871
18. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 531,287
19. Chris Wood (England) 508,965
20. Simon Khan (England) 484,503
