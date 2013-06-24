June 24 Leading money winners on the 2013
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Justin Rose (England) 1,557,900 euros
2. Matteo Manassero (Italy) 1,137,746
3. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1,030,715
4. Ernie Els (South Africa) 951,200
5. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 903,146
6. Brett Rumford (Australia) 889,270
7. Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 788,486
8. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 746,474
9. Richard Sterne (South Africa) 717,094
10. Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 697,735
11. Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 684,430
12. Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 664,157
13. Scott Jamieson (Scotland) 636,127
14. Branden Grace (South Africa) 634,496
15. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 593,274
16. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 590,807
17. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 583,956
18. Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 579,820
19. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 566,530
20. Alex Noren (Sweden) 563,614
