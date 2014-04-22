UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
April 22 Leading money winners on the 2014 European Tour Race to Dubai on Tuesday: 1. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 1,202,769 euros 2. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 1,194,572 3. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1,034,767 4. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 923,085 5. Victor Dubuisson (France) 875,354 6. Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 712,177 7. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 701,428 8. Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 671,637 9. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 655,168 10. Lee Westwood (England) 633,158 11. George Coetzee (South Africa) 562,577 12. Branden Grace (South Africa) 534,858 13. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 516,529 14. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 504,165 15. Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 490,027 16. Richard Sterne (South Africa) 476,384 17. Ernie Els (South Africa) 473,936 18. Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 429,184 19. Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 421,021 20. Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 400,075 (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
March 13 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.81 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.16 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.11 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.36 5. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.18 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.05 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.64 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.52 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.39 10. (10) Sergio Garci