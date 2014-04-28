Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
April 28 Leading money winners on the 2014 European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday: 1. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 1,202,769 euros 2. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 1,194,572 3. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1,034,767 4. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 923,085 5. Victor Dubuisson (France) 875,354 6. Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 712,177 7. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 701,428 8. Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 671,637 9. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 655,168 10. Lee Westwood (England) 633,158 11. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 600,119 12. George Coetzee (South Africa) 562,577 13. Branden Grace (South Africa) 534,858 14. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 504,165 15. Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 490,027 16. Richard Sterne (South Africa) 476,384 17. Tommy Fleetwood (England) 474,265 18. Ernie Els (South Africa) 473,936 19. Alexander Levy (France) 438,562 20. Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 437,365 (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.