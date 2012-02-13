Feb 13 Leading money winners on the 2012
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday (British unless stated):
1. Branden Grace (South Africa) 584,795 euros
2. Robert Rock 418,928
3. Paul Lawrie 414,926
4. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 336,412
5. Rory McIlroy 294,015
6. Retief Goosen (South Africa) 272,110
7. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 223,500
8. Lee Westwood 217,169
9. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 207,515
10. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 197,757
11. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 186,249
12. Stephen Gallacher 178,801
13. Ernie Els (South Africa) 177,500
14. George Coetzee (South Africa) 169,776
15. Jamie Elson 153,020
16. Marcel Siem (Germany) 136,570
17. Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 135,924
18. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 118,194
19. Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 115,000
20. Graeme McDowell 112,413
