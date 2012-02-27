Feb 27 Leading money winners on the 2012 European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday (British unless stated):

1. Rory McIlroy 938,052 euros

2. Lee Westwood 588,438

3. Branden Grace (South Africa) 584,795

4. Paul Lawrie 521,003

5. Robert Rock 490,909

6. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 390,826

7. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 370,508

8. Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 341,485

9. Retief Goosen (South Africa) 306,206 10. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 295,481 11. Marcel Siem (Germany) 292,910 12. Ernie Els (South Africa) 249,481 13. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 241,611 14. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 231,853 15. Martin Laird 204,576 16. George Coetzee (South Africa) 203,872 17. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 190,175 18. Jorge Campillo (Spain) 187,994 19. Matteo Manassero (Italy) 180,084 20. Stephen Gallacher 178,801

