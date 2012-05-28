May 28 Leading money winners on the 2012
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Justin Rose (England) 1,695,687 euros
2. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 1,348,517
3. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1,293,705
4. Branden Grace (South Africa) 1,277,444
5. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 1,185,693
6. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1,130,111
7. Luke Donald 1,021,669
8. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1,019,265
9. Lee Westwood (England) 962,162
10. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 824,309
11. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 759,647
12. Robert Rock (England) 683,032
13. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 646,020
14. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 631,464
15. Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 512,206
16. Marcel Siem (Germany) 475,665
17. Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 455,114
18. Matteo Manassero (Italy) 452,793
19. Ian Poulter 443,308
20. Retief Goosen (South Africa) 436,162
