UPDATE 1-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Latest Genesis Open leaderboard

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the third round from the U.S. PGA Tour Genesis Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Pacific Palisades, California holes played rounds -10 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 66 66 -9 Pat Perez (U.S.) 67 66 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 69 64 -7 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 66 69 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.