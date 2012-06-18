June 18 Leading money winners on the 2012
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Justin Rose (England) 1,765,132 euros
2. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 1,350,126
3. Lee Westwood (England) 1,343,732
4. Branden Grace (South Africa) 1,297,479
5. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1,295,314
6. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 1,217,896
7. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1,205,708
8. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1,185,558
9. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1,098,374
10. Luke Donald 1,023,278
11. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 878,698
12. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 768,306
13. Robert Rock (England) 684,641
14. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 666,967
15. Retief Goosen (South Africa) 567,732
16. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 539,321
17. Ernie Els (South Africa) 526,655
18. Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 512,206
19. Matteo Manassero (Italy) 498,415
20. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 495,062