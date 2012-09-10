Sept 10 Leading money winners on the 2012
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2,813,962 euros
2. Justin Rose (England) 2,376,628
3. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1,745,608
4. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 1,745,303
5. Ernie Els (South Africa) 1,732,897
6. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 1,700,132
7. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1,696,610
8. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1,682,093
9. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1,541,554
10. Luke Donald (England) 1,447,144
11. Lee Westwood (England) 1,417,370
12. Branden Grace (South Africa) 1,410,932
13. Marcel Siem (Germany) 1,234,042
14. David Lynn (England) 1,101,796
15. Ian Poulter (England) 1,080,683
16. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 1,043,428
17. Richie Ramsay (Scotland) 919,594
18. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 854,772
19. Marcus Fraser (Australia) 809,811
20. Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 802,087
