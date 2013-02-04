Feb 4 Leading money winners on the 2013
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Scott Jamieson (Scotland) 436,205 euros
2. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 385,750
3. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 363,991
4. Chris Wood (England) 329,522
5. Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 324,142
6. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 314,270
7. Steve Webster (England) 256,222
8. Richard Sterne (South Africa) 244,003
9. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 237,750
10. Branden Grace (South Africa) 235,779
11. George Coetzee (South Africa) 229,256
12. Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 199,275
13. Justin Rose (England) 203,542
14. Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 195,190
15. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 183,841
16. Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 174,759
17. Andy Sullivan (England) 140,297
18. Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 137,534
19. Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 131,099
20. Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 128,508
