Feb 11 Leading money winners on the 2013
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Richard Sterne (South Africa) 450,053 euros
2. Scott Jamieson (Scotland) 436,205
3. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 387,250
4. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 385,750
5. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 363,991
6. Chris Wood (England) 329,522
7. Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 324,142
8. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 314,270
9. George Coetzee (South Africa) 298,416
10. Steve Webster (England) 267,298
11. Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 264,350
12. Branden Grace (South Africa) 235,779
13. Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 206,694
14. Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 203,542
15. Justin Rose (England) 199,264
16. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 183,841
17. Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 174,759
18. Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 155,288
19. Andy Sullivan (England) 144,067
20. Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 131,099
