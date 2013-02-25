Feb 25 Leading money winners on the 2013
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Richard Sterne (South Africa) 521,389 euros
2. Scott Jamieson (Scotland) 436,205
3. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 435,328
4. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 421,432
5. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 419,932
6. Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 395,478
7. Ian Poulter (Ian Poulter) 371,546
8. Chris Wood (England) 363,704
9. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 348,452
10. George Coetzee (South Africa) 332,598
11. Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 284,050
12. Justin Rose (England) 270,601
13. Branden Grace (South Africa) 269,961
14. Steve Webster (England) 267,298
15. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 255,177
16. Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 237,724
17. Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 234,544
18. Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 206,694
19. Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 204,388
20. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 204,350
(Editing by Caroline Helly)