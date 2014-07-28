UPDATE 1-Golf-Hadwin clinches first PGA Tour victory, honeymoon on hold
* Cantlay bogeys last to finish second (Updates with details, quotes)
March 12 Canadian Adam Hadwin parred the final hole to claim his first victory on the PGA Tour, a one-stroke win over American Patrick Cantlay at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Sunday.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Valspar Championship at the par-71 course on Sunday in Palm Harbor, Florida -14 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 68 64 67 71 -13 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 71 66 66 68 -12 Jim Herman (U.S.) 62 71 71 68 Dominic Bozzelli (U.S.) 67 68 70 67 -11 Tony Finau (U.S.) 67 72 70 64 -9 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 70 67 68 -8 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 64 71 71 70 Wesle