CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Sept 1 South Korean
youngster Noh Seung-yul flew the flag for Asian players in
Thursday's European Masters opening round and said he was
inspired by playing partner Rory McIlroy.
Noh's two-under-par 69 left him four strokes behind U.S.
Open champion McIlroy who finished the morning at the
Crans-sur-Sierre course in a share of a one-shot lead with 2010
U.S. PGA champion Martin Kaymer.
The 20-year-old outshot his other playing partner, the
highly experienced Miguel-Angel Jimenez, by a stroke.
"It was fun playing with Rory and Jimenez. Rory is very
consistent in his long and short game. He makes very little
mistakes and it showed in his round where he only had one
bogey," Noh told reporters.
"I'm trying to win in every tournament and especially
majors, like Rory who won his at such a young age. He inspires
me to go out and win tournaments and in the future maybe a
major. He motivates many young players such as myself."
Noh, the 2010 Malaysian Open winner, recognised he could
have even been up there with the two major winners without the
mistakes that marred his haul of seven birdies.
"I played okay on the first nine but had too many bogeys and
also a double bogey," Noh said.
"Luckily I was able to recover. I'm quite confident I can do
better in the second round. This is my best opening score in the
tournament and it is because I'm feeling more comfortable in
Europe now compared to last year."
