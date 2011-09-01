CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Sept 1 South Korean youngster Noh Seung-yul flew the flag for Asian players in Thursday's European Masters opening round and said he was inspired by playing partner Rory McIlroy.

Noh's two-under-par 69 left him four strokes behind U.S. Open champion McIlroy who finished the morning at the Crans-sur-Sierre course in a share of a one-shot lead with 2010 U.S. PGA champion Martin Kaymer.

The 20-year-old outshot his other playing partner, the highly experienced Miguel-Angel Jimenez, by a stroke.

"It was fun playing with Rory and Jimenez. Rory is very consistent in his long and short game. He makes very little mistakes and it showed in his round where he only had one bogey," Noh told reporters.

"I'm trying to win in every tournament and especially majors, like Rory who won his at such a young age. He inspires me to go out and win tournaments and in the future maybe a major. He motivates many young players such as myself."

Noh, the 2010 Malaysian Open winner, recognised he could have even been up there with the two major winners without the mistakes that marred his haul of seven birdies.

"I played okay on the first nine but had too many bogeys and also a double bogey," Noh said.

"Luckily I was able to recover. I'm quite confident I can do better in the second round. This is my best opening score in the tournament and it is because I'm feeling more comfortable in Europe now compared to last year."

