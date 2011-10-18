LONDON Oct 18 European Tour chief executive
George O'Grady hailed Tom Lewis on Tuesday as golf's "new young
star" following the Briton's spectacular victory at the Portugal
Masters.
The 20-year-old, in only his third tournament as a
professional, produced a blistering final-round 65 to record a
two-shot win at Vilamoura on Sunday.
Lewis's achievement of winning third time out equalled the
2007 feat of Rory McIlroy, who won the U.S. Open four months ago
and is now ranked third in the world. Former number one Tiger
Woods won his fifth professional tournament.
"We have witnessed the emergence of a new young star,"
O'Grady told Reuters in an interview. "It was a breathtaking
performance."
O'Grady said the tour was fortunate to have three
outstanding young players in Lewis, McIlroy, 22, and Italian
Matteo Manassero, 18.
"Tom, Rory and Matteo are three unique talents who have been
lucky to break through early in their careers," said O'Grady.
"Matteo has already won twice and he is a precision player
who always looks under control while Rory had to learn how to
lose tournaments before he could win them."
The blond Lewis, named after American great Tom Watson,
burst on the scene when he shared the lead with Dane Thomas
Bjorn after the first round of the British Open at Sandwich in
July.
His opening five-under 65 included a dazzling run of four
successive birdies from the 14th and helped him become the first
amateur to lead the Open since 1968.
ROSE COMPARISON
O'Grady said there were plenty of similarities between Lewis
and fellow Englishman Justin Rose, who is ranked 17th in the
world.
"When Justin turned professional at the age of 17 there was
also a great razamatazz," he explained.
"Justin played really well to finish fourth at the 1998
British Open at Royal Birkdale as an amateur and of course holed
that wonder shot from off the green at the 72nd hole. He had a
tough time for a while but then he came good."
O'Grady said he was impressed by Lewis's demeanour on and
off the course last week.
"Tom is very level-headed for someone so young," he said. "I
think the quality of his play left him stunned but he still gave
a good speech at the prize giving and paid respect to all the
people around him especially his parents.
"Guys like him, Manassero and McIlroy have a lot of parental
support. None of them come from hugely wealthy families and so
they've had to dig deep financially to give their offspring
support.
"I don't know Tom well but what I've seen from him I like.
He beat a quality field, people like Martin Kaymer, Thomas
Bjorn, Peter Hanson, Alvaro Quiros and a lot of other good
players," O'Grady added.
"It was great to see and I think we were very lucky to
witness it."
