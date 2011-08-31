By Norman Dabell
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland Aug 31 Ryder Cup
captain Jose Maria Olazabal said he had no problem with some of
Europe's leading players starting their bids to make the team in
the United States.
Olazabal's lineup next year will comprise five players from
a world points table and five from a European one along with two
captain's wildcards.
World number two Lee Westwood and major winners Rory
McIlroy, Darren Clarke and Martin Kaymer begin their year-long
campaigns up the mountain at this week's European Masters.
But world number one Luke Donald and a string of top
Europeans start their Ryder Cup trail across the Atlantic in the
Fedex Cup.
"It think it's good for them over there, because if you play
well over the next three weeks (in America) you might have done
part of the job of getting into the Ryder Cup team," Olazabal
told Reuters on Wednesday on the eve of the European Masters.
"I'm sure the Ryder Cup will be at the back of their minds
and they'll be trying their socks off for points for that as
well."
Olazabal will be overjoyed if Westwood, Clarke, McIlroy and
Kaymer all make his team.
"I think you need to have both things in the team,
experience and young blood. Lee and Darren know what it's all
about so they can pass on their experience to the younger guys.
Then the youngsters have no fear in playing aggressively and
making a bunch of birdies.
"Rory and Martin have beaten the Americans in majors in
their own back yard and they've been there already in the Ryder
Cup. That is a fantastic combination."
McIlroy said on Wednesday that he has not yet made his mind
up whether he will play for Race to Dubai (European money-list)
points or Fedex Cup points, or both next season.
"I don't have any doubts Rory will make the team on both
tables and the way he played at the U.S. Open and the (U.S.)
Masters -- except for the last nine holes -- show that he has
the game to beat anyone," Olazabal said.
"His game is suited for any golf course. He hits it long, he
hits it straight; he has the whole package. He has won under
pressure against the U.S. players in majors. That will be a
great asset to the team."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)