GLENEAGLES, Scotland Aug 24 European captain
Jose Maria Olazabal has dismissed suggestions an old dispute
with Padraig Harrington will affect the triple major winner's
chances of earning a Ryder Cup wildcard selection.
Olazabal accused the Irishman of "excessive gardening" when
he repaired a pitch mark as the pair contested a singles match
at the 2002 Seve Trophy between Continental Europe and Britain &
Ireland.
Harrington cannot gain an automatic place in the team for
next month's Ryder Cup clash with the United States but he is
leading after the first round of the Barclays Classic in New
York and is a candidate for one of the captain's two wildcard
picks.
"If people believe that (old issue) is interfering with my
judgement, they are completely wrong," Olazabal told reporters
at the Johnnie Walker Championship on Thursday.
"If that was the case I would be failing as a captain."
Olazabal, winner of the U.S. Masters in 1994 and 1999,
repeated a previous comment he made about the Irishman when he
said Harrington needed to finish high on the Barclays
leaderboard to merit inclusion in his team for the Sept. 28-30
match in Illinois.
"He is as close to a pick as some other players, not closer
than other players, it is as simple as that," the Spaniard
added. "If you look at the points list, he is well back there
isn't he?
"I said before that he needed a win or to finish in the top
three to make the team but I don't think that's what it's all
about.
"He is an experienced player obviously but at the moment he
has not been able to deliver, period - simple as that," added
Olazabal who looks likely to miss the cut at Gleneagles after
following an ugly opening 78 with a second round 69, three
under.
The Spaniard's 10 automatic Ryder Cup choices will be known
after the final round on Sunday, with the two wildcard picks
being named a day later.
Olazabal's predecessor as captain, Colin Montgomerie, said
he was involved in a similar situation ahead of the previous
edition of the biennial team event in 2010.
"People tried to say there was some personal issue between
Ian Poulter and I but when you are on tour for 20 years things
do happen between players," said Montgomerie.
"To me that should be completely put aside and the best team
should be picked ... and I am sure Olazabal thinks the same,"
added Montgomerie after shooting a 68 to move into title
contention on 140, four under par.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)