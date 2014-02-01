DUBAI Feb 1 An improved swing has helped Thorbjorn Olesen push his way into title contention at the $2.5 million Dubai Desert Classic, the Dane said on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has endured a difficult few months, missing seven cuts since tying for sixth at the 2013 U.S. Masters.

However, the Manchester United fan has a good record on the European Tour's Desert Swing and he moved into a share of third place, four strokes adrift of tournament leader Stephen Gallacher of Britain, with a seven-under 65 in the third round at the Emirates Golf Club.

"I've spent a lot of time here in the Middle East practising and I just love the place," Olesen told Reuters after finishing on 12-under 204.

"It's always nice to get off to a good start (to the season). I did that last year and then struggled at the end of the year a little bit. I worked hard on my swing and it's coming along now," said the 2012 Sicilian Open winner.

"I will just keep on putting myself in contention and I'm sure a win is not too far away."

Olesen was delighted with another strong showing in Dubai where he has made one bogey in the last 36 holes.

"I think I missed maybe one green today which is really good in these conditions when it's really windy and the greens are firm," said the Dane.

"My iron game has been very solid this week and last. That's what I need to keep on doing tomorrow, to give myself chances because with these greens if you start putting well you can hole a lot of putts."

Despite his recent improvement, Olesen has slipped to 60 in the world rankings from a career-high 33rd.

"I want to get back into the top 50 in the world and play the big events again," he said. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)