DUBAI Feb 7 Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen, one of the hottest young prospects on the European Tour, believes the achievements of world number two Rory McIlroy can inspire him to a breakthrough first victory.

Olesen, who turned 22 in December, finished 48th on the money-list in his rookie season last year.

He then came charging out of the blocks at the start of the 2012 campaign, finishing eighth in a strong field including McIlroy, world number one Luke Donald, third-ranked Lee Westwood and number four Martin Kaymer at last month's Abu Dhabi Championship.

Olesen found last week's Qatar Masters harder going in the high winds of Doha, ending up in 59th place.

"My main goal is to win my first tournament," he told Reuters in an interview ahead of this week's Dubai Desert Classic. "Every tournament I'm trying to be there on the Sunday and at least have the opportunity to win.

"I think what Rory has done is incredible. He's a great player and it helps us young guys to see it's possible to go out there and win the big tournaments."

Briton McIlroy, 22, bounced back from an agonising near-miss at last year's U.S. Masters by romping to a record eight-shot triumph at the U.S. Open.

He became the youngest winner of the tournament since 1923 and it was his first victory in a major championship.

Thomas Bjorn, twice a Ryder Cup player and a 13-times winner on the European Tour, said Olesen was an outstanding young golfer.

"Sometimes there is talent that stands out," the 40-year-old Bjorn told reporters in Dubai.

"I saw Sergio Garcia arrive on the scene, Rory arrive on the scene and this boy (Olesen) has it all, everything to be a world class player.

"When you're young, patience is one of the things you don't have ... it's going to come for Olesen because the talent is there," Bjorn added.

"I honestly think we have not seen a talent like this in Danish golf ever." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)