Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Sept 29 American swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian with 22 medals including 18 golds, will join Oscar Pistorius at next week's Dunhill Links pro-am golf event in Scotland.
Phelps retired after the London Olympics last month and has teamed up with 14-times major winner Tiger Woods's former coach Hank Haney for a golf reality TV show having taken up the game in 2008 following his eight-gold effort in China.
A statement from organisers said Pistorius, the first double amputee to feature in an Olympics when he raced in London, will also be present at the $5 million tournament that will have 10 major winners in the field. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Edited by Mark Meadows)
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.