* Thunder prevents players from completing playoff
* Fernandez-Castano blows four-shot lead in regulation
* Pagunsan looking for first European Tour win
By John O'Brien
SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Filipino Juvic Pagunsan and
Spain's Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano will have to sit out a weather
warning before they can complete a sudden-death playoff to
decide the winner of the Singapore Open on Sunday.
Both men finished on 14-under par for the $6 million
co-sanctioned event and were only able to tee off on the
par-five 18th playoff hole before the threat of thunder forced
organisers to call the pair in for their own safety.
In regulation play, Pagunsan drained a 12-foot birdie putt
on the last to record a four-under 67 before overnight leader
Fernandez-Castano recovered to hole a similar length putt for
par after finding water off the tee.
The Spaniard had held a four-stroke lead at the turn and
appeared to be cruising to victory, but a dramatic collapse on
the back-nine saw him drop three shots as the pressure began to
tell on the 31-year-old at the $6 million co-sanctioned event.
Once the weather clears, the pair will head back to the
18th, where Fernandez-Castano will be looking for his fifth
European Tour victory and first since 2008, while Pagunsan will
be hoping for a maiden victory on the circuit.
Anthony Kim (64) and Louis Oosthuizen (65) both stormed up
the leaderboard to finish one behind the leading pair at a
tournament reduced to 54 holes following two lengthy weather
delays on Friday and Saturday.
