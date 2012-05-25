By Tony Jimenez
Graeme McDowell and Thomas Bjorn are titans of the European Tour
but all three were forced to hit provisional balls after finding
trouble off the 17th tee at the PGA Championship on Friday.
"That has to be the first time in my career all three guys
have hit provisional balls off one tee," 2010 U.S. Open champion
McDowell told reporters after a second horror finish in
consecutive days meant he missed the halfway cut.
"That was a strange scenario. We all hit it in the trees on
the left," he added after slumping to a one-over-par 73 for a
three-over total of 147.
McDowell, who incurred a harsh two-shot penalty at the 18th
on Thursday after his ball moved in loose branches as he was
walking towards it, dropped a stroke at each of the three
closing holes in the second round.
"It was a case of what might have been the last couple of
days," said the Northern Irishman who scored the winning point
for Europe at the 2010 Ryder Cup.
"But conditions were very tough today. Those greens were
really difficult to putt on.
"They are a little slow and you've really got to force it
from close range and in these types of conditions you're going
to leave yourself a lot of five and six footers."
World number three Westwood said he and his two playing
partners suffered in the freshening breezes that whipped up for
the afternoon starters.
"This course is not really set up for winds like this," said
the Englishman after squeezing through to the weekend by the
skin of his teeth with a 75 for 145.
"When it starts blowing like this and starts swirling around
in these trees you have to be ultra precise," added Westwood who
carded a double-bogey seven at the 17th.
"It was a tough drive on 17. You try to aim down the right
and sling it in a bit and we all overdid it."
Experienced Dane Bjorn, who has 13 tour victories to his
name, escaped with a par-five at the 17th and eventually
returned a 70 for 144.
