By Bernie McGuire
| ABU DHABI
ABU DHABI Jan 23 Alvaro Quiros is aiming
to become the first golfer to complete a clean sweep of the
European Tour's four Middle East events when he takes part in
this week's Abu Dhabi Championship.
The big-hitting Spaniard though has not struck a ball in
anger since winning the season-ending Dubai World Championship
at the start of December and is feeling a bit rusty.
"In contrast to past years I have not practised as much over
the Christmas period as I have done before at the start of a new
season and that's because I just felt I needed a long break
after Dubai," Quiros told Reuters in an interview on Monday.
"It was not as though I was tired or exhausted after that
victory, it's just the tour is starting far too early and every
single year is finishing later," said Quiros who also won the
2011 Dubai Desert Classic and the 2009 Qatar Masters.
"It is the reason I did not play last week (at the Volvo
Golf Champions) in South Africa as it would have meant two
separate long-haul flights."
Despite his previous triumphs, the 29-year-old was at a loss
to explain the reason for his successes in the Gulf region.
"Everybody seems to go crazy about how well I have played in
the Middle East but I feel as though I haven't played that well
over here," said Quiros who is also due to compete in Qatar next
week and at the Dubai Desert Classic the week after.
"The greens are always very tough for the three weeks over
here and the wind can be tough too. Qatar is a longer course and
it suits my driving but here in Abu Dhabi I have not finished in
the top-10 in the five years I have played here.
"If you analyse it I honestly don't think the courses are an
advantage for me," added the world number 22.
Luke Donald, Lee Westwood, Rory McIlroy and Martin Kaymer
-the top four in the world rankings - are all competing here
this week as is former world number one Tiger Woods who is
making his first appearance in Abu Dhabi.
"It's good for the tour and all the players whenever Tiger
comes to contest a tour event," said Quiros.
"Tiger's not in the same position in the rankings he was
this time last year when he played in the Dubai Classic but like
me he won his last tournament," the Spaniard added referring to
the American's victory at the Chevron World Challenge in
California in December.
"Any time you can finish ahead of Tiger in a tournament you
have to consider you have played pretty well."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)