DUBAI Feb 12 Dubai Desert Classic champion Rafael Cabrera-Bello proved fortune can favour the brave when he ignored his caddie's advice to play safe from the rough at the 16th hole and saved a precious stroke on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Spaniard went into the final round one shot behind overnight leader Lee Westwood.

Cabrera-Bello moved in front with birdies at 11 and 12 but world number three Westwood (birdie) and fellow Briton Stephen Gallacher (eagle) also picked up strokes at the par-five 13th, putting all three level on 17-under-par.

The 2009 Austrian Open champion, playing one hole ahead, shanked his tee shot at the 16th into the trees and his ball ended up in a sandy void.

"I saw the ball was lying quite good but then I tried to look towards the green and I couldn't see it, it was all trees," said Cabrera-Bello.

"Had that been two or three holes earlier I would have played differently but I knew if I dropped a shot it would give the guys behind more confidence.

"I was talking to my caddie and was telling him the branches didn't look thick - if I didn't hit it exactly where I wanted I could still get lucky and maybe try to save par," added Cabrera-Bello.

"But he told me, 'No, just play left'. I looked at it again. The ball was sitting up so good. I said, 'Okay, I know this is a very risky shot but don't worry it's my ball and I'm just going to go for it'."

The gamble paid off as Cabrera-Bello landed just short of the green and he scrambled his par.

He then rolled in an eight-foot birdie putt at the 17th and a closing 68 for an 18-under total of 270 earned a one-stroke win over Westwood and Gallacher.

"I tried to be calm," said Cabrera-Bello after notching his second European Tour win. "There were different emotions, from nervous to pressure to chill, but overall I was really enjoying it.

"Competing at golf is my biggest thrill. I'm happy I was able to stick to my plan, to play bold."

The Spaniard made a par five at the long 18th and could only look on as Westwood and Gallacher failed to produce a closing birdie that would have forced a playoff.

"I was just waiting. I didn't want to wish anyone wrong but I was thinking if they missed their birdie putts it would be really convenient," added the smiling Cabrera-Bello.

His victory earned a cheque for $416,200, a tour exemption until the end of 2014 and a rise in the world rankings from 119th to around 60th.

"This win ... opens the door to better tournaments and to playing with the top players of the world more often," said Cabrera-Bello. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)