LONDON, Sept 26 Luke Donald and Lee Westwood
have reached the summit of the world rankings without landing a
major but former European number one Ronan Rafferty believes it
is simply a matter of time before the pair lift one of golf's
four most coveted trophies.
Top-ranked Donald and number two Westwood have received
criticism in some quarters for climbing to the top of the
golfing tree without winning the U.S. Open, British Open, U.S.
Masters or the U.S. PGA Championship.
Rafferty, however, said the two Britons just needed Lady
Luck to smile at them at the right time in order to end their
major championship hoodoos.
"It's only a little spark that lights the flame under a
golfer," 1989 order of merit winner Rafferty told Reuters in an
interview. "I'm sure if they keep putting themselves in position
the door will open for them.
"We are all assuming they are under pressure but in reality
it may be just that they haven't got the right break at the
right time.
"In golf there is always a shot somewhere down the line that
changes your fate or fortune. Maybe it's just that it hasn't
happened to them yet," added the 47-year-old Northern Irishman.
Rafferty, an ambassador for this week's Nespresso Trophy
amateur event at Archerfield Links in Scotland, said Darren
Clarke's shock victory at the British Open in July at the age of
42 was a prime example of what he meant.
"Sometimes there's no rhyme or reason to golf, it is all
about what happens on the day," said Rafferty.
"Look at Darren at the Open. He hadn't contended in a major
championship for years and all of a sudden he played the golf of
his life.
"Darren was a 175-1 outsider going into the Open. You
wouldn't have picked him as a potential winner even if you had
20 choices. But lo and behold he played a standard of golf that
probably amazes him even today," added Rafferty.
"He probably looks back and thinks, 'Wow, that was
unbelievable'. That happens in our game sometimes. Under the
highest pressure you suddenly see things so clearly and play
with an ease that you wish you could play with every week."
FALDO COMPARISON
Rafferty, who played in the 1989 Ryder Cup and accumulated
eight European Tour victories in his career, described the
33-year-old Donald as "the pro's pro".
"Luke has got the game to win a major and his game is
probably more likely to win a U.S. major than the British Open,"
Rafferty explained.
"He doesn't do anything badly, that's the thing about his
game. There's nothing hugely exciting about it but there's a lot
of perfect, professional stuff a la Nick Faldo in his prime.
"He just hits the ball down the middle, holes a few putts
and posts a 68. He's the pro's pro but he'll never be a flashy
player."
Westwood is older than Donald and Rafferty said the
38-year-old might be feeling more pressure than his fellow
Englishman to capture a first major victory.
"We all admire Lee because he was a top-class player who
suffered a spell in the doldrums and then re-dedicated himself
to the game and became the world number one for a time," said
the Northern Irishman.
"He is a contender every time he tees up at a tournament but
it will be frustrating for him that's he's not won a major yet.
"While other people around him are winning majors he'll be
thinking 'Where's my break?'. But if you are that dedicated and
you are a class player like him, your moment will eventually
come."
