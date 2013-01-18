ABU DHABI Jan 18 Holder Robert Rock withdrew from the Abu Dhabi Championship prior to the second round on Friday because of illness, organisers said.

The 35-year-old Briton had opened his title defence with a disappointing four-over-par 76 at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Thursday.

Rock achieved the biggest victory of his career here 12 months ago when he outplayed former world number one Tiger Woods in a head-to-head duel in the final round.

The two players started out in a tie for the lead and it was the little-known Englishman who held his nerve to collect his second European Tour victory. American Woods eventually had to settle for a share of third place.