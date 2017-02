DUBAI Nov 25 Britain's Justin Rose carved two shots off the previous course record to set a challenging target for the rest of the field to follow with a 21-under total in the DP World Tour Championship final round on Sunday.

Rose blitzed his way to a stunning 10-under 62 with eight birdies and an eagle to better the previous mark held by Spain's Sergio Garcia and Alvaro Quiros, Britons Lee Westwood and Ross Fisher, Swede Peter Hanson and Martin Kaymer of Germany.

Jeev Milkha Singh of India also held the record.

World number one Rory McIlroy was Rose's nearest title rival out on the course, on 20-under with three holes to go.

Second-ranked Luke Donald, playing alongside McIlroy, was on 17-under. (Editing by Mark Meadows)