Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
BELEK, Turkey Nov 13 Turkey has performed a U-turn and will bid to host the biennial Ryder Cup matches in 2022 after all, but Denmark has dropped out of the selection process.
"Denmark has advised of its intention not to proceed with a formal bid, leaving Austria, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Turkey still in the running," the European Tour said on Thursday.
"Turkey's formal notification to bid was accepted by Ryder Cup officials and supersedes their earlier decision to withdraw."
The six bidding nations will prepare to host a series of meetings and inspection visits by officials between now and April 30, the date that formal bids need to be made.
"The key criteria we have in place ensure we evaluate each bid equally on both its sporting and commercial merits while allowing us to judge each bid fairly and thoroughly," said Ryder Cup director Richard Hills.
United States is to host the 2016 and 2020 editions, at Hazeltine and Whistling Straits respectively, while France will be the venue in 2018.
Europe beat the U.S. by 16 1/2 points to 11 1/2 at Gleneagles, Scotland in September. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci