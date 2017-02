LONDON Aug 27 England's Ian Poulter and Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium are Europe's two wildcard picks for next month's Ryder Cup, captain Jose Maria Olazabal told a news conference on Monday.

Poulter and Colsaerts join 10 automatic selections in the 12-man team for holders Europe at the Sept. 28-30 match against United States at the Medinah Country Club in Illinois. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by John O'Brien)