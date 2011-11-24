KEMPTON PARK, South Africa Nov 24 Joint-leader Steven O'Hara kept alive his hopes of retaining his European Tour card while home favourites Retief Goosen and Ernie Els were well-placed after the South African Open first round on Thursday.

Scotland's O'Hara, who fired a seven-under-par 65 to share the lead, is 134th on the money list and a top-four finish in the co-sanctioned event with the Sunshine Tour will ensure he keeps his card.

A top-10 finish will gain him entry into next week's Hong Kong Open, which is his last chance to retain his playing privileges.

"I really need a good finish this week, so it would be great to put four rounds together. But I hit a lot of great shots today," O'Hara told reporters at the Serengeti Golf Estate.

The 31-year-old was joined at the top of the leaderboard by South African Jbe Kruger, who also shot four birdies in five holes around the turn.

They were one stroke ahead of two-times South African Open champion Goosen and his fellow South Africans David Hewan, Merrick Bremner and Tyrone Mordt.

Last week's Alfred Dunhill Championship winner, Garth Mulroy and Chile's Felipe Aguilar have positioned themselves well on five-under while five-times champion Ernie Els and George Coetzee were amongst the better performers from the afternoon field with a 69 and 68 respectively.

Goosen, who three-putted three times, said the greens troubled him on the windy Jack Nicklaus-designed course

"If you're on the wrong side of the flag, you can have a putt that can break four ways. Even short putts, you can have a 1.5-metre putt that has a double break on it," the two-time U.S. Open champion said.

"It's very tricky to get the right pace and the right line on some of these putts, especially if you're stuck behind some of these mounds."

Els said the course favoured those who could pummel their drives a long way off the tee.

"It definitely favours the longer guys, they're in the pound seats. You still have to hit your irons well, but length off the tee is a key factor," Els said.

(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)