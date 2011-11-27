By Ken Borland
| KEMPTON PARK, South Africa
KEMPTON PARK, South Africa Nov 27 Home-town
favourite Hennie Otto survived a nerve-racking last few holes to
win the South African Open by one stroke at the Serengeti Golf
Estate on Sunday.
Otto frittered away a three-shot overnight lead with three
bogeys in four holes between the 13th and 16th holes as
Austria's Bernd Wiesberger threatened to become only the eighth
non-Southern African winner of the second-oldest national open
in the sport.
Wiesberger, who began the day five strokes behind Otto, gave
himself a chance by going out in three-under-par 33, to move to
within three shots of the South African. However, the
24-year-old Austrian could only claim two birdies, offset by a
bogey on the par-four 13th hole.
Otto sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the 343-yard penultimate
hole, after driving over the green, and then two-putted on the
last to finish his round on level-par 72 and a 14-under-par
total of 274.
The 35-year-old Otto, whose previous European Tour win was
at the 2008 Italian Open, won 158,500 euro and will play in the
lucrative season-ending Dubai World Championship, having moved
to 56th on the money list.
(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more golf