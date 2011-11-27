KEMPTON PARK, South Africa Nov 27 Home-town favourite Hennie Otto survived a nerve-racking last few holes to win the South African Open by one stroke at the Serengeti Golf Estate on Sunday.

Otto frittered away a three-shot overnight lead with three bogeys in four holes between the 13th and 16th holes as Austria's Bernd Wiesberger threatened to become only the eighth non-Southern African winner of the second-oldest national open in the sport.

Wiesberger, who began the day five strokes behind Otto, gave himself a chance by going out in three-under-par 33, to move to within three shots of the South African. However, the 24-year-old Austrian could only claim two birdies, offset by a bogey on the par-four 13th hole.

Otto sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the 343-yard penultimate hole, after driving over the green, and then two-putted on the last to finish his round on level-par 72 and a 14-under-par total of 274.

The 35-year-old Otto, whose previous European Tour win was at the 2008 Italian Open, won 158,500 euro and will play in the lucrative season-ending Dubai World Championship, having moved to 56th on the money list.

