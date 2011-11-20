Nov 20 Leading final-round scores from
the Alfred Dunhill Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday
in Malelane, South Africa
269 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 69 68 64 68
271 George Murray (Britain) 66 69 69 67
275 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 68 68 72 67
George Coetzee (South Africa) 66 71 69 69
Peter Whiteford (Britain) 73 67 64 71
Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 71 64 68 72
276 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 68 70 68 70
Hennie Otto (South Africa) 69 68 67 72
277 Steven Tiley (Britain) 70 69 70 68
Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 64 67 73 73
James Kamte (South Africa) 72 70 69 66
279 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 66 71 69 73
