MADRID Oct 7 Briton Elliot Saltman hammed it up
in style in Friday's Madrid Masters second round as he captured
a hole in one, remarkably his third of the year.
Saltman's ace came at El Encin's 204-yard third hole and it
earned the 29-year-old Scot his weight in Iberico ham. Weighing
in at 240 lbs, Saltman can look forward to dining out on his
prize for some weeks.
His stroke of fortune follows his rare achievement in June
when Saltman claimed two aces in the same week at Celtic Manor
in the Wales Open.
On both those occasions, Saltman missed out on a car for his
efforts and he again missed the car which is on offer at El
Encin's 16th hole.
In May he came within an inch of another hole in one, which
would also have won him a car, at the Majorca Open.
It has not been all smiles for Saltman this year. He served
a three-month ban at the start of the season after being found
guilty of putting irregularities in last year's Russian
Challenge event.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)