MADRID Oct 7 Briton Elliot Saltman hammed it up in style in Friday's Madrid Masters second round as he captured a hole in one, remarkably his third of the year.

Saltman's ace came at El Encin's 204-yard third hole and it earned the 29-year-old Scot his weight in Iberico ham. Weighing in at 240 lbs, Saltman can look forward to dining out on his prize for some weeks.

His stroke of fortune follows his rare achievement in June when Saltman claimed two aces in the same week at Celtic Manor in the Wales Open.

On both those occasions, Saltman missed out on a car for his efforts and he again missed the car which is on offer at El Encin's 16th hole.

In May he came within an inch of another hole in one, which would also have won him a car, at the Majorca Open.

It has not been all smiles for Saltman this year. He served a three-month ban at the start of the season after being found guilty of putting irregularities in last year's Russian Challenge event.

(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)