DUBAI, Dec 9 Scenarios for the European
Tour's Race to Dubai money list title to be decided between
world number one Luke Donald and second-ranked Rory McIlroy in
Dubai on Sunday:
* Donald now leads the Race to Dubai standings with
3,856,394 euros ($5.13 million) compared to fellow Briton
McIlroy's 3,066,606.
* Englishman Donald is attempting to become the first player
to win golf's two leading orders of merit having already
clinched the U.S. PGA Tour money-list title in October.
* To stand any chance of pipping Donald to the Race to Dubai
title, Northern Irishman McIlroy has to win the season-ending
Dubai World Championship on Sunday. Victory would take him to
3,989,249 euros.
* If U.S. Open champion McIlroy wins, Donald must finish
ninth on his own or in a tie for ninth with no more than one
other player to stay on top.
* Should Donald tie for ninth with one other player he would
finish on 3,989,254 euros and win the Race to Dubai money-list
by just five euros.
* Should McIlroy win and Donald finish ninth on his own,
Donald would finish the season on 3,994,790 euros, ahead of
McIlroy by 5,541 euros.
* If two other players tie for ninth alongside Donald, he
would end the season on 3,983,718 euros, handing the title to
McIlroy by 5,531 euros.
