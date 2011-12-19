Golf-World number one Ko confirms Gilchrist as new coach
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.
Dec 19 European Tour schedule for the 2012 season. Following are details of tournaments, dates and venues.
January 5-8 Africa Open, East London, South Africa 12-15 Joburg Open, Johannesburg, South Africa 19-22 Volvo Golf Champions, George, South Africa 26-29 Abu Dhabi Championship
February 2-5 Qatar Masters, Doha 9-12 Dubai Desert Classic 16-19 Avantha Masters, New Delhi, India 22-26 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Arizona
March 8-11 WGC-Cadillac Championship, Doral, Florida 15-18 Andalucia Open, Spain, venue TBA 22-25 Hassan II Trophy, Agadir, Morocco 29-April 1 Sicilian Open, Italy
April 5-8 U.S. Masters, Augusta, Georgia 12-15 Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur 19-22 China Open, Tianjin 26-29 Ballantine's Championship, Seoul, South Korea
May 3-6 Spanish Open, Seville 10-13 TBC, TBC 17-20 World Match Play Championship, Andalucia, Spain 17-20 Madeira Islands Open, Portugal 24-27 PGA Championship, Wentworth, England 31-June 3 Wales Open, Newport
June 6-9 Scandinavian Masters, Stockholm 14-17 U.S. Open, San Francisco, California 14-17 St Omer Open, Lumbres, France 21-24 BMW International Open, Cologne, Germany 28-July 1 Irish Open, TBA
July 5-8 French Open, Paris 12-15 Scottish Open, Inverness 19-22 British Open, Lytham and St Annes, England 25-28 Austrian Open, Atzenbrugg
August 2-5 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Akron, Ohio 9-12 U.S. PGA Championship, South Carolina 16-19 TBC, TBC 23-26 Johnnie Walker Championship, Gleneagles, Scotland 30-Sept. 2 European Masters, Crans Montana, Switzerland
September 6-9 Dutch Open, Hilversum 13-16 Italian Open, Turin 20-23 Madrid Masters, TBA 28-30 Ryder Cup, Illinois
October 4-7 Dunhill Links Championship, Scotland 11-14 Portugal Masters, Vilamoura 18-21 Andalucia Masters, TBA 18-21 Perth International Golf Championship, Western Australia 25-28 TBC, TBC
November 1-4 WGC-Champions Tournament, China, venue TBA 8-11 Singapore Open, Sentosa 15-18 Hong Kong Open, Fanling 15-18 South African Open, Ekurhuleni 22-25 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai
TOKYO, Feb 7 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which is set to host golf for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, failed to reach a decision about ending a ban on women as full members on Tuesday, with the head of its board of directors calling the situation "a nuisance."
SEOUL, Feb 7 Olympic champion and seven-times major winner Park In-bee has a relatively modest goal this season -- stay healthy.