Nov 25 Full schedule for season 2012-13 as announced by the European Tour on Sunday: Dec 6-9 Nelson Mandela Championship, Royal Durban Golf Club, South Africa 13-16 Alfred Dunhill Championship, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa Jan 10-13 Volvo Golf Champions, Durban Country Club, South Africa 17-20 Abu Dhabi Championship, Abu Dhabi Golf Club 23-26 Qatar Masters, Doha Golf Club Jan 31- Feb 3 Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai Emirates Golf Club 7-10 Joburg Open, Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club, South Africa 14-17 Africa Open, East London Golf Club, Eastern Cape, South Africa 21-24 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Dove Mountain, Arizona Feb 28- Mar 3 Tshwane Open, Copperlead Golf and Country Club, Centurion, South Africa 7-10 WGC-Cadillac Championship, Doral Golf Resort and Spa, Doral, Florida 14-17 Avantha Masters, Jaypee Greens Golf Club, Greater Noida, Delhi 21-24 Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Malaysia 28-31 Hassan Trophy II, Golf de Pulais Royal, Agadir, Morocco April 4-7 TBA (to be announced) 11-14 U.S. Masters, Augusta National, Georgia 18-21 Spanish Open de Espana, TBA 25-28 Ballantine's Championship, Blackstone Golf Club, Icheon, Seoul, South Korea May 2-5 China Open, Binhai Lake Golf Club, Tianjin 9-12 TBA 16-19 World Match Play Championship, Thracian Cliffs Golf Club, Kavarna, Bulgaria 23-26 PGA Championship, Wentworth, Surrey, England 30-Jun 2 Stockholm Masters, Bro Hof Slott Golf Club, Sweden 6-9 Austrian Open, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg 13-16 U.S. Open, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pennsylvania 13-16 St Omer Open, St Omer Golf Club, Lumbres, France 20-23 BMW International Open, Munich Golf Club, Eichenreid, Germany 27-30 Irish Open, Carton House, Maynooth, County Kildare Jul 4-7 French Open, Le Golf National, Paris 11-14 Scottish Open, Castle Stuart, Inverness 18-21 British Open, Muirfield, Scotland 25-28 Russian Masters, TBA Aug 1-4 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Akron, Ohio 8-11 U.S. PGA Championship, Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, New York 15-18 TBA 22-25 Johnnie Walker Championship, Gleneagles, Scotland 29-Sept 1 Wales Open, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport 5-8 European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre, Crans Montana, Switzerland 12-15 Dutch Open, Kennemer Golf and Country Club, Zandvoort 19-22 Italian Open, TBA 26-29 Dunhill Links Championship, St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie, Scotland Oct 3-6 Seve Trophy, TBA 10-13 Portugal Masters 17-20 Perth International, Lake Karrinyup Country Club, Western Australia 24-27 BMW Masters, Lake Malaren Golf Club, Shanghai 31-3 Nov WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai 7-10 Turkish Open, The Montgomerie Maxx Royal, Antalya 14-17 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, Jumeirah Estates (Compiled by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Alastair Himmer)